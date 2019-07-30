Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Anderson, PHD
Dr. Victoria Anderson, PHD is a Psychologist in American Fork, UT.
Dr. Anderson works at
Alpine Counseling Center475 W 50 N, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 756-3664
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
She was very intelligent and approached things in a scientific manner, explaining thoroughly how the brain and body work and why/how we process things the way we do. While this was helpful, it did not feel quite like what I needed. I may return to her in the future, but for now I have found a therapist that better fits my needs.
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
