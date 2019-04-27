Victor Zapien, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victor Zapien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Victor Zapien, LCSW
Overview
Victor Zapien, LCSW is a Psychologist in Stockton, CA.
Victor Zapien works at
Locations
-
1
Children, Adolescent, Couple and Family Therapy1743 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 16, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 298-2686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Victor Zapien?
He is a great listener. He is tactful. He is helpful.
About Victor Zapien, LCSW
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1851493639
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin County Mental Health Center
- California State University-Fresno
Frequently Asked Questions
Victor Zapien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Victor Zapien accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victor Zapien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victor Zapien works at
Victor Zapien speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Victor Zapien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victor Zapien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victor Zapien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victor Zapien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.