Overview

Victor Zapien, LCSW is a Psychologist in Stockton, CA. 

Victor Zapien works at COUNTY OF SAN JOAQUIN in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children, Adolescent, Couple and Family Therapy
    1743 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 16, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 298-2686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2019
    He is a great listener. He is tactful. He is helpful.
    — Apr 27, 2019
    Photo: Victor Zapien, LCSW
    About Victor Zapien, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851493639
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • San Joaquin County Mental Health Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University-Fresno
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victor Zapien, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victor Zapien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Victor Zapien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Victor Zapien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victor Zapien works at COUNTY OF SAN JOAQUIN in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Victor Zapien’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Victor Zapien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victor Zapien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victor Zapien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victor Zapien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

