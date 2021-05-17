See All Family And Marriage Counselors in The Woodlands, TX
Overview

Dr. Victor Wiesner, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in The Woodlands, TX. 

Dr. Wiesner works at Dr Victor Wiesner in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Victor Wiesner
    25301 Borough Park Dr Ste 237, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 825-7789
    Monday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2021
    The doctor was very insightful and non-judgmental and I was quickly put at ease. It felt more like a conversation than analysis and that was refreshing. He listened carefully and seemed concerned to get my perspective exactly right. I was a little put off at first when he spend so much time asking about the specifics of my goals and were they "my" goals or those of me wife's. I latter saw the great significance of this careful examination before we dived into content. On the second session I had clear specific goals that I wanted with a concrete action plan. It made all the difference. I realized I'd been in a couple of dozen therapy sessions before but his second session was really MY FIRST COUNSELING SESSION EVER! Thank you Dr Weisner!
    Bart M — May 17, 2021
    About Dr. Victor Wiesner, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043529183
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Wiesner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiesner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiesner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiesner works at Dr Victor Wiesner in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wiesner’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiesner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiesner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiesner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiesner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

