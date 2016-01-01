Victor Varghese accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victor Varghese, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Victor Varghese, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Webster, TX.
Victor Varghese works at
Locations
Altaf Loya MD PA, 150 E Medical Center Blvd Ste A, Webster, TX 77598
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
About Victor Varghese, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346881463
Victor Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victor Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victor Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.