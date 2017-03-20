Dr. Stepankowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Stepankowski, DC
Overview
Dr. Victor Stepankowski, DC is a Chiropractor in Buffalo, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 102 ECKHERT ST, Buffalo, NY 14207 Directions (716) 877-6630
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stepankowski?
Outstanding
About Dr. Victor Stepankowski, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1891852430
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stepankowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stepankowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stepankowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stepankowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stepankowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.