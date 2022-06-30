See All Physicians Assistants in Palm Springs, CA
Victor Moore, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Victor Moore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Palm Springs, CA. 

Victor Moore works at Eisenhower Primary Care in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eisenhower Health Center at Rimrock
    Eisenhower Health Center at Rimrock
4791 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 834-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Victor Moore, PA went above and beyond in his customer service. I take a drug for acid reflux which I find the only medicine that works. Recently, my insurance company announced it would no longer cover this drug. It is so important to me that I agreed to pay for it out of pocket. I asked Moore to call it into CVS. He researched the drug and found a cheaper price at Walgreens saving me over $100. Five star service!
    RaymondinPS — Jun 30, 2022
    Photo: Victor Moore, PA-C
    About Victor Moore, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780842799
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

