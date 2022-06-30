Victor Moore, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victor Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Victor Moore, PA-C
Overview
Victor Moore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Palm Springs, CA.
Victor Moore works at
Locations
Eisenhower Health Center at Rimrock4791 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264 Directions (760) 834-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Victor Moore, PA went above and beyond in his customer service. I take a drug for acid reflux which I find the only medicine that works. Recently, my insurance company announced it would no longer cover this drug. It is so important to me that I agreed to pay for it out of pocket. I asked Moore to call it into CVS. He researched the drug and found a cheaper price at Walgreens saving me over $100. Five star service!
About Victor Moore, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780842799
