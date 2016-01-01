Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victor Lin, OD
Overview
Dr. Victor Lin, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
-
1
Healthier Eye1865 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 362-6311Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
About Dr. Victor Lin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1164083721
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.