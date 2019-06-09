See All Clinical Psychologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Overview

Dr. Victor Cordova, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9033 Baseline Rd Ste A, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 989-9030
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Comorbidity Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 09, 2019
    My daughter was seen by Dr. Cordova. He was very helpful! His energy level is perfect for children. My daughter warmed up to him quickly and didn't complain about testing for a several hours. I would recommend Dr. Cordova to anyone looking for help for their children.
    Sunseia Santiago — Jun 09, 2019
    About Dr. Victor Cordova, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043642341
    Frequently Asked Questions

