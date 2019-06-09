Dr. Victor Cordova, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Cordova, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Victor Cordova, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
9033 Baseline Rd Ste A, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Directions
(909) 989-9030
Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordova?
My daughter was seen by Dr. Cordova. He was very helpful! His energy level is perfect for children. My daughter warmed up to him quickly and didn't complain about testing for a several hours. I would recommend Dr. Cordova to anyone looking for help for their children.
About Dr. Victor Cordova, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1043642341
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordova accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordova speaks Spanish.
Dr. Cordova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.