Victor Cerra, EDD
Victor Cerra, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wheeling, WV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 40 12th St Ste 222, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 232-0190
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Yeah, Hes a nice guy. Told me I was loud and intimidating, especially if I banged my cane on the ground.. Not what I wanted to hear, but he told the truth. I said I felt like I was So Fat, But He said I did not look bad. I always feel better after I leave his office. Not related to him, But the building is a cool old building. Reminds me of an old cool building in Pittsburgh.
About Victor Cerra, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Victor Cerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Victor Cerra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victor Cerra.
