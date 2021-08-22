Victor Aire-Oaihimire has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Victor Aire-Oaihimire, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Victor Aire-Oaihimire, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Victor Aire-Oaihimire works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jewish Family and Childrens Service4220 N 20th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 889-9401
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Victor Aire-Oaihimire?
I was recommended to see Dr. V and I am planning to go back. He is a very personable doctor; always listen to his patients before he make assessment. His office staff are very friendly yet professional. I highly recommend him to anybody... just one time appointment and decide for yourself.
About Victor Aire-Oaihimire, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912158551
Frequently Asked Questions
Victor Aire-Oaihimire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victor Aire-Oaihimire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victor Aire-Oaihimire works at
3 patients have reviewed Victor Aire-Oaihimire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victor Aire-Oaihimire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victor Aire-Oaihimire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victor Aire-Oaihimire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.