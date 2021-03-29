See All Nurse Practitioners in Hixson, TN
Vicky Cooke, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vicky Cooke, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hixson, TN. 

Vicky Cooke works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Northgate in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chattanooga Center for Primary Care and Hypertension LLC
    1017 Executive Dr Ste 101, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Vicky Cooke, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1912013426
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson

Frequently Asked Questions

Vicky Cooke, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vicky Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Vicky Cooke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Vicky Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Vicky Cooke works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Northgate in Hixson, TN. View the full address on Vicky Cooke’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Vicky Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicky Cooke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicky Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicky Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

