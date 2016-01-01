Vicky Adler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vicky Adler, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vicky Adler, LPC is a Counselor in Corpus Christi, TX.
Vicky Adler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Christian Counseling6000 S Staples St Ste 402, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 980-8005
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vicky Adler?
About Vicky Adler, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1114086279
Frequently Asked Questions
Vicky Adler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vicky Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vicky Adler works at
4 patients have reviewed Vicky Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicky Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicky Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicky Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.