Vickie Spencer, FNP

Sleep Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vickie Spencer, FNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Vickie Spencer works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7563
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Vickie Spencer, FNP
    About Vickie Spencer, FNP

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1992011423
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vickie Spencer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vickie Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vickie Spencer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vickie Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vickie Spencer works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Vickie Spencer’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Vickie Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vickie Spencer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vickie Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vickie Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
