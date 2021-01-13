Vickie Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Vickie Nichols, MED
Overview
Vickie Nichols, MED is a Counselor in Charlotte, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3431 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205 Directions (704) 535-5831
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vickie Nichols?
Compassionate, caring, yes. I like the way she leads me to self-discovery about the things I don't or haven't looked at about myself. Gently, until I can do it myself. Thank you Dr. Nichols.
About Vickie Nichols, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1902957392
Frequently Asked Questions
Vickie Nichols accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vickie Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Vickie Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vickie Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vickie Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vickie Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.