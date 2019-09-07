See All Nurse Practitioners in Akron, OH
Vickie Klutts, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Vickie Klutts, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Vickie Klutts works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Obstetrics & Gynecology in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Akron General Obstetrics & Gynecology Green
    1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd Ste 301, Akron, OH 44312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-8565
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Sep 07, 2019
    Vickie Klutts was very warm and made me feel very comfortable. Professional while still being personable. Would Definitely recommend her to any worrisome women out there especially if it's your first time. Two thumbs up from me!
    Sep 07, 2019
    About Vickie Klutts, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154552545
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vickie Klutts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vickie Klutts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vickie Klutts works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Obstetrics & Gynecology in Akron, OH. View the full address on Vickie Klutts’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Vickie Klutts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vickie Klutts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vickie Klutts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vickie Klutts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

