Vickie Klutts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Vickie Klutts, ARNP
Overview
Vickie Klutts, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Vickie Klutts works at
Locations
Akron General Obstetrics & Gynecology Green1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd Ste 301, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 344-8565
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Vickie Klutts was very warm and made me feel very comfortable. Professional while still being personable. Would Definitely recommend her to any worrisome women out there especially if it's your first time. Two thumbs up from me!
About Vickie Klutts, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Vickie Klutts accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vickie Klutts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Vickie Klutts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vickie Klutts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vickie Klutts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vickie Klutts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.