Vickie Graves has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vickie Graves, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vickie Graves, APRN is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Vickie Graves works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth)1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Vickie Graves, APRN
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1588756860
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Vickie Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Vickie Graves using Healthline FindCare.
Vickie Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
