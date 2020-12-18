Vickie Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vickie Cheng, PA-C
Overview
Vickie Cheng, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Burbank, CA.
Vickie Cheng works at
Locations
Skin & Beauty Center191 S Buena Vista St Ste 475, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-8000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Vickie did an IPL procedure on me. She was very professional, knowledgeable and capable! She was thorough both in the application of the IPL as well as in follow up instructions. I'd never done anything like it before and was a little worried about pain, but it was a breeze. Definitely going to use her again!
About Vickie Cheng, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548715170
Frequently Asked Questions
Vickie Cheng accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Vickie Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vickie Cheng.
