Vicki McLorie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vicki McLorie, CRNP
Overview
Vicki McLorie, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, PA.
Vicki McLorie works at
Locations
Chester County Primary Care P C.1646 W Chester Pike Ste 21, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (610) 696-0338
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's a rock star. You get the best, here.
About Vicki McLorie, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427090935
Frequently Asked Questions
Vicki McLorie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vicki McLorie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Vicki McLorie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicki McLorie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicki McLorie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicki McLorie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.