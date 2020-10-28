See All Nurse Practitioners in West Chester, PA
Vicki McLorie, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Overview

Vicki McLorie, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, PA. 

Vicki McLorie works at Chester County Primary Care in West Chester, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chester County Primary Care P C.
    1646 W Chester Pike Ste 21, West Chester, PA 19382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 696-0338
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Oct 28, 2020
    She's a rock star. You get the best, here.
    Tom Teti — Oct 28, 2020
    About Vicki McLorie, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427090935
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vicki McLorie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Vicki McLorie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vicki McLorie works at Chester County Primary Care in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Vicki McLorie’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Vicki McLorie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicki McLorie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicki McLorie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicki McLorie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

