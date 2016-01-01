See All Dermatologists in Pasco, WA
Vicki Haines, DCNP Icon-share Share Profile

Vicki Haines, DCNP

Dermatology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Vicki Haines, DCNP is a dermatologist in Pasco, WA. She currently practices at Atomic Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atomic Dermatology
    9221 Sandifur Pkwy Ste A, Pasco, WA 99301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 233-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Choice Health
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Medicare
  • Molina Healthcare
  • Premera Blue Cross

About Vicki Haines, DCNP

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1720386808
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Vicki Haines?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Vicki Haines, DCNP
How would you rate your experience with Vicki Haines, DCNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Vicki Haines to family and friends

Vicki Haines' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Vicki Haines

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vicki Haines, DCNP.

Frequently Asked Questions

Vicki Haines, DCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vicki Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Vicki Haines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Vicki Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Vicki Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicki Haines.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicki Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicki Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.