Vicki Britt, NP

Psychiatric Nursing
3 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Vicki Britt, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse in Everett, WA. 

Vicki Britt works at Bay Psychiatric Center in Everett, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Timothy Alan Rogge MD PC
    1728 W Marine View Dr Ste 109, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 252-9216
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 19, 2022
    I have been working with Dr. Britt for over a year, and I recommend her services and assistance to anyone looking for help managing mental health. She is always professional, actively listens, and is willing to work with you on many different levels. Demonstrated through compassion and sincerity, it is easy to see that she truly cares about your health and well-being. I feel lucky to have found her.
    About Vicki Britt, NP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770661068
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vicki Britt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Vicki Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vicki Britt works at Bay Psychiatric Center in Everett, WA. View the full address on Vicki Britt’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Vicki Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicki Britt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicki Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicki Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

