Dr. Cardinale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vic Cardinale, PHD
Overview
Dr. Vic Cardinale, PHD is a Counselor in Chambersburg, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 91 Brim Blvd, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Directions (717) 860-0859
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cardinale?
Dr Cardinale is by far the best counselor I have had in my many, many years of counseling. Don't even think of asking Dr Vic for his time if you are not willing to work hard and show up for every appointment. Success doesn't come easy but with Dr Vic you have a great chance of coming out on the other side.
About Dr. Vic Cardinale, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1073831541
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardinale accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardinale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardinale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardinale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardinale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardinale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.