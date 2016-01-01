Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ageyeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD
Overview
Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Ageyeva works at
Locations
-
1
Americas Best Contacts & Eyeglasses1658 NE Miami Gardens Dr, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 949-4221
-
2
Dr. Steven Wigdor17941 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33160 Directions (305) 931-0225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ageyeva?
About Dr. Veronika Ageyeva, OD
- Optometry
- English, Russian
- 1245602895
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ageyeva accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ageyeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ageyeva works at
Dr. Ageyeva speaks Russian.
Dr. Ageyeva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ageyeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ageyeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ageyeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.