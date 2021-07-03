Veronica Wilbur, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Veronica Wilbur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Veronica Wilbur, APRN
Overview
Veronica Wilbur, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Veronica Wilbur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Next Century Medical Care1400 Philadelphia Pike Ste A4, Wilmington, DE 19809 Directions (302) 375-6746Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Veronica Wilbur?
Dr. Wilbur has been my Primary Care Physician for over 2 years plus. She has never steered me wrong in any way shape or form. She was a friend when my mother passed and coordinates with my other specialist as well as any other doctor I've had in the past (I'm 51 yrs old). Yes I receive meds, same ones my psychiatrist prescribed me before retirement. Not a pill mill, and am often drug tested to make sure nothing frivolous is going on with my meds. Know what you're talking about before you write something about someone you probably don't know.
About Veronica Wilbur, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699755678
Education & Certifications
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Veronica Wilbur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Veronica Wilbur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Wilbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Veronica Wilbur works at
6 patients have reviewed Veronica Wilbur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Wilbur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Wilbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Wilbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.