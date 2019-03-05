See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Overview

Veronica Webb, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Veronica Webb works at OBGYN Medical Center Associates in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates P.A.
    7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 512-7500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Veronica Webb, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902212434
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Veronica Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Veronica Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Veronica Webb works at OBGYN Medical Center Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Veronica Webb’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Veronica Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Webb.

