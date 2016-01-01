Dr. Veronica Thomas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Thomas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Veronica Thomas, PHD is a Forensic Psychologist in Tustin, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 17662 Irvine Blvd Ste 23, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 730-7090
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
About Dr. Veronica Thomas, PHD
- Forensic Psychology
- English
- 1639379191
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.