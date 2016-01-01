See All Counselors in Plantation, FL
Overview

Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal, LMHC is a Counselor in Plantation, FL. 

Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal works at Center of Psychological Effectiveness, inc. in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center of Psychological Effectiveness Inc.
    7390 NW 5th St Ste 5, Plantation, FL 33317 (786) 375-0340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306090337
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jackson County Memorial Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Johns University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal works at Center of Psychological Effectiveness, inc. in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal.

