Veronica Lopez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Veronica Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Veronica Lopez, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Veronica Lopez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX.
Veronica Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Thomas Spann5802 Saratoga Blvd Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 696-6200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Veronica Lopez?
About Veronica Lopez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871726158
Frequently Asked Questions
Veronica Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Veronica Lopez works at
Veronica Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.