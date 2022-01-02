See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Veronica Ibarra, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Veronica Ibarra, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Veronica Ibarra works at Sunrise Pediatrics Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Pediatrics
    3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 254-5437
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Veronica Ibarra, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053670190
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Veronica Ibarra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Veronica Ibarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Veronica Ibarra works at Sunrise Pediatrics Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Veronica Ibarra’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Veronica Ibarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Ibarra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Ibarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Ibarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

