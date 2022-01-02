Veronica Ibarra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Veronica Ibarra, FNP-BC
Overview
Veronica Ibarra, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Veronica Ibarra works at
Locations
Sunrise Pediatrics3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 254-5437Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is great and professional
About Veronica Ibarra, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053670190
Frequently Asked Questions
Veronica Ibarra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Ibarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Veronica Ibarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Ibarra.
