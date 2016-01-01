See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Veronica Hicks, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Veronica Hicks, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Veronica Hicks, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Veronica Hicks works at US Healthworks in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Tatiana Aron
Tatiana Aron
10 (2)
View Profile
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Christopher Pratt
Christopher Pratt
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    US Healthworks
    1151 Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 682-7418
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Veronica Hicks?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Veronica Hicks, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Veronica Hicks, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Veronica Hicks to family and friends

    Veronica Hicks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Veronica Hicks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Veronica Hicks, PA-C.

    About Veronica Hicks, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629089396
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Veronica Hicks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Veronica Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Veronica Hicks works at US Healthworks in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Veronica Hicks’s profile.

    Veronica Hicks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Hicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Veronica Hicks, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.