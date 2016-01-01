See All Social Workers in Houston, TX
Veronica Funke, LCSW

Social Work
Veronica Funke, LCSW is a Social Worker in Houston, TX. 

Veronica Funke works at EMRX LLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Emrx LLC
    4606 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 580, Houston, TX 77069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7339
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    5.0
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Specialties
    • Social Work
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588683643
