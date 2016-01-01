Veronica Egbunike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Egbunike, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Veronica Egbunike, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Veronica Egbunike works at
Locations
Conwell B. Carter M.d. Inc.400 Columbus Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 503-3250
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Veronica Egbunike, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750532834
Veronica Egbunike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Veronica Egbunike. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Egbunike.
