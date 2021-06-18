See All Physicians Assistants in Hialeah, FL
Veronica Daksian, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Overview

Veronica Daksian, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hialeah, FL. 

Veronica Daksian works at Jose A Orcasita MD PA in Hialeah, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jose A Orcasita MD PA
    7000 W 12th Ave Ste 21, Hialeah, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 362-5516

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Veronica Daksian, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740575489
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Veronica Daksian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Veronica Daksian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Veronica Daksian works at Jose A Orcasita MD PA in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Veronica Daksian’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Veronica Daksian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Daksian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Daksian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Daksian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
