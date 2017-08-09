Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clement is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD
Overview
Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1201 5th Ave N Ste 204 # 206, St Petersburg, FL 33705
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my mom for evaluation of dementia. Dr. Clement and her staff were professional, personable, THOROUGH, and compassionate. The office is run efficiently and Dr. Clement herself spent and hour and a half personally explaining the test results. Her diagnosis is specific and how to help my mom is much clearer today.
About Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of South Florida
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clement has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clement accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clement speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.