Veronica Baker, ACNS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Veronica Baker, ACNS is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Veronica Baker works at
Locations
-
1
ARC Psychiatry4510 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (216) 450-1613
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Optimum HealthCare
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Paramount
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have left 7 messages in last week trying to make an appointment. I have called at least 20 times.
About Veronica Baker, ACNS
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164865341
Frequently Asked Questions
