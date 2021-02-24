See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, OH
Veronica Baker, ACNS is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Veronica Baker works at ARC Psychiatry in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ARC Psychiatry
    4510 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 450-1613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Paramount
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Veronica Baker, ACNS

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164865341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Veronica Baker, ACNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Veronica Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Veronica Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Veronica Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Veronica Baker works at ARC Psychiatry in Canton, OH. View the full address on Veronica Baker’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Veronica Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

