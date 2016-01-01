See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Woodland, CA
Verenisse Bejarano, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Verenisse Bejarano, PA

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Verenisse Bejarano, PA is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland, CA. 

Verenisse Bejarano works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Emese Parker, NP
Emese Parker, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Verenisse Bejarano?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Verenisse Bejarano, PA
How would you rate your experience with Verenisse Bejarano, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Verenisse Bejarano to family and friends

Verenisse Bejarano's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Verenisse Bejarano

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Verenisse Bejarano, PA.

About Verenisse Bejarano, PA

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841590726
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Verenisse Bejarano, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Verenisse Bejarano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Verenisse Bejarano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Verenisse Bejarano works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Verenisse Bejarano’s profile.

Verenisse Bejarano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Verenisse Bejarano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Verenisse Bejarano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Verenisse Bejarano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Verenisse Bejarano, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.