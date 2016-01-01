See All Family Doctors in Myrtle Beach, SC
Vered Benezra, FNP

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Vered Benezra, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Vered Benezra works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Myrtle Beach
    4301 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Vered Benezra, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528611605
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vered Benezra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vered Benezra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vered Benezra works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Vered Benezra’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Vered Benezra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vered Benezra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vered Benezra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vered Benezra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

