See All Counselors in Thibodaux, LA
Vera Holloway, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Vera Holloway, LPC

Counseling
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Vera Holloway, LPC is a Counselor in Thibodaux, LA. 

Vera Holloway works at Touchstone Center LLC in Thibodaux, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Touchstone Center LLC
    142 Rue Marguerite Apt A, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 625-0023
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vera Holloway?

    Jun 12, 2020
    My review for Dr. Vera Holloway Phenomenal counselor. She has helped my family in countless ways and has helped us to transform my marriage completely. She's caring and empathetic, but does not just tell you what you want to hear. I have always found her to be compassionately honest with me, even when it was tough to hear. She is highly respected in the community and the more we have gotten to know her, the more we are impressed with how she uses her time, gifts and talents to give back to those in need and in vulnerable situations. I have also referred clients to her with no hesitation. Beware of the bad reviews. Counseling is tough, and not everyone's experiences will be the same. In my own experience, having seen many different counselors over the years, Dr. Holloway is by far the best I have seen, and although we don't need to see her nearly as frequently as before, we continue to visit her occasionally for continued growth and improvement. She has my highest recommendation.
    Houma, LA — Jun 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vera Holloway, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Vera Holloway, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vera Holloway to family and friends

    Vera Holloway's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vera Holloway

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vera Holloway, LPC.

    About Vera Holloway, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912354226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vera Holloway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vera Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vera Holloway works at Touchstone Center LLC in Thibodaux, LA. View the full address on Vera Holloway’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Vera Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vera Holloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vera Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vera Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Vera Holloway, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.