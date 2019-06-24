Dr. David has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vera David, PHD
Overview
Dr. Vera David, PHD is a Psychologist in Santa Monica, CA.
Locations
- 1 2444 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 453-6588
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vera David is the most helpful person. I saw her for many years. I miss her. Very caring Ang a great help.
About Dr. Vera David, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Arabic
- 1093853947
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
