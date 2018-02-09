Dr. Vera Bell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vera Bell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vera Bell, PHD is a Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3780 Kilroy Airport Way Ste 370, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-6015
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell is awesome! Easy to talk with about your problems! I would highly recommend her services if you are having behavioral issues!!!!!
About Dr. Vera Bell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1982714762
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
