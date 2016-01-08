Vennie Ying has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vennie Ying, APRN
Overview
Vennie Ying, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3090 E 3300 S Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84109 Directions (801) 864-0142
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communication. Have had prompt, curtious and efficient office visits.
About Vennie Ying, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386063048
Frequently Asked Questions
