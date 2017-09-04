See All Counselors in Somerset, NJ
Venita Welcome, LPC

Counseling
5 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Venita Welcome, LPC is a Counselor in Somerset, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    821 Hamilton St Ste 3, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 249-2866
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 04, 2017
    It took me a few years to see a therapist. I didn't know what to expect or what was expected of me. I had heard several things about therapist which gave me so many reasons not to schedule an appointment. Things weren't getting any better for me and I needed more than just the advice and opinions of family and friends. Dr. Venita Welcome gave me a new way of thinking. She has definitely crafted her skill and I am so glad I made that step. I am now free from what had bound.
    Gillette, NJ — Sep 04, 2017
    About Venita Welcome, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1295774313
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Venita Welcome has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Venita Welcome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Venita Welcome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Venita Welcome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Venita Welcome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Venita Welcome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.