Dr. Velisa Johnson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Velisa Johnson, PHD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Fielding Graduate University (Psychology Program).
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Helen Devos Children's Hospital (psychology Services) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant
About Dr. Velisa Johnson, PHD
- Pediatrics
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1184892952
Education & Certifications
- Mary Free Bed Rehab Hospital (GME)
- Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (GME)
- Fielding Graduate University (Psychology Program)
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
