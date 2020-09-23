Velisa Davis is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Velisa Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Velisa Davis
Overview
Velisa Davis is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Velisa Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Next Level Primary Care, Tulsa, OK5930 E 31st St Ste 500, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 270-2413
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Velisa Davis?
She is very personable and takes the time to really get to know you. Has good bed-side manners
About Velisa Davis
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609364314
Frequently Asked Questions
Velisa Davis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Velisa Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Velisa Davis works at
Velisa Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Velisa Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Velisa Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Velisa Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.