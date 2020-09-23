See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Velisa Davis

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Velisa Davis is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Velisa Davis works at Next Level Primary Care, Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Next Level Primary Care, Tulsa, OK
    5930 E 31st St Ste 500, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 270-2413
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Velisa Davis

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609364314
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

