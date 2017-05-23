Vedrana Knezevic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Vedrana Knezevic works at
Locations
-
1
Kentucky Cardiology161 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 226-0031
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vedrana Knezevic?
my name is cascia smith and I think she is a very good PA and really cares about people
About Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053789750
Frequently Asked Questions
Vedrana Knezevic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vedrana Knezevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vedrana Knezevic works at
Vedrana Knezevic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vedrana Knezevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vedrana Knezevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vedrana Knezevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.