Dr. Vedavani Tiruveedhula, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiruveedhula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vedavani Tiruveedhula, MPH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vedavani Tiruveedhula, MPH is a Psychiatry Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ.
Dr. Tiruveedhula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Psychiatry3 Hospital Plz Ste 314, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-4077
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiruveedhula?
About Dr. Vedavani Tiruveedhula, MPH
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760865497
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiruveedhula accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiruveedhula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiruveedhula works at
Dr. Tiruveedhula has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiruveedhula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiruveedhula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiruveedhula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.