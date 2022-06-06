See All Family Doctors in Merced, CA
Varinder Sablok, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Varinder Sablok, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. 

Varinder Sablok works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Varinder Sablok, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1194358309
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Frequently Asked Questions

