Vanoohe Baer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Vanoohe Baer, PA-C
Overview
Vanoohe Baer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS.
Vanoohe Baer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Via Christi Pharmacy3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 689-9178Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vanoohe Baer?
Three words to describe Vanoohe Baer, pa would be knowledgeable, professional, compassionate. She is a PA. that works with Dr Gibson, who is my rheumatologist. This young lady even helped me put my socks back on after looking at my ugly feet.
About Vanoohe Baer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477562577
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanoohe Baer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanoohe Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vanoohe Baer works at
3 patients have reviewed Vanoohe Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanoohe Baer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanoohe Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanoohe Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.