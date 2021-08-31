See All Physicians Assistants in Englewood, CO
Vanessa Von Duerring, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Vanessa Von Duerring, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Vanessa Von Duerring, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Englewood, CO. 

Vanessa Von Duerring works at Colorado Comprehensive Spine Institute in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Englewood Surgery Center
    3277 S Lincoln St, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 274-0341
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vanessa Von Duerring?

    Aug 31, 2021
    Vanessa really listens to me and helps me get the procedures I need done.
    — Aug 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vanessa Von Duerring, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Vanessa Von Duerring, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vanessa Von Duerring to family and friends

    Vanessa Von Duerring's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vanessa Von Duerring

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vanessa Von Duerring, PA-C.

    About Vanessa Von Duerring, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023445657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Von Duerring, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa Von Duerring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vanessa Von Duerring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanessa Von Duerring works at Colorado Comprehensive Spine Institute in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Vanessa Von Duerring’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Vanessa Von Duerring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Von Duerring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Von Duerring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Von Duerring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Vanessa Von Duerring, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.