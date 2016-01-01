Vanessa Thomas, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vanessa Thomas, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vanessa Thomas, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Windsor, CT.
Vanessa Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1060 Day Hill Rd Ste 203, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 696-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vanessa Thomas?
About Vanessa Thomas, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1902282569
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanessa Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vanessa Thomas works at
Vanessa Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.