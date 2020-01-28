Vanessa Schaeffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vanessa Schaeffer, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vanessa Schaeffer, PSY is a Psychologist in Gainesville, GA.
Vanessa Schaeffer works at
Locations
Dawning Phoenix, LLC973 Enota Ave Ne, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 531-9226Monday3:30pm - 6:30pmTuesday3:30pm - 6:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No pressure. Good listener, willing to hear your problem thoroughly before trying to help or give guidance. Very punctual. Never wait more than 5 minutes.
About Vanessa Schaeffer, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1801985080
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanessa Schaeffer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vanessa Schaeffer works at
6 patients have reviewed Vanessa Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Schaeffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.